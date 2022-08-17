With delayed arrivals flights being an ever-growing occurrence, the designated Cell Phone Waiting Area of Vancouver International Airport (YVR) provides a convenient way for anyone waiting for their travellers to arrive.

It is common practice for family and friends in their private vehicles to circle YVR’s terminal building until their arrivals travellers, and some use the McArthur Glen mall parking lot or even the Petro-Canada gas station near the terminal building entrance as a defacto waiting area.

But perhaps a lesser-known amenity facility at YVR is the Cell Phone Waiting Area, located immediately east of the JetSet parking lot. This lot is hard to miss with large signage indicating its use at the entrance on Aviation Avenue, accessible north of the intersection of Grant McConachie Way and Aviation Avenue.

This very short-term parking lot facility has existed for many years, and it is open 24/7 and free to use, with a maximum waiting time of 30 minutes.

Drivers must remain with their vehicle at all times, and only private vehicles are permitted; commercial vehicles including taxis and limousines are not permitted.

This waiting area parking lot was previously only an unpaved, gravel site, but the reconfiguration of YVR’s parking facilities across Sea Island about five years ago led to major upgrades, including new asphalt paving. This lot now contains just over 100 vehicle parking stalls, and is equipped with free WiFi for the convenience of travellers without phone plans upon landing.

The driving time between the waiting area and the US/international terminal is about three minutes in optimal traffic conditions.

At some point in the future, YVR is expected to resume construction on the major parkade expansion immediately west of the existing parkade adjacent to the terminal building complex. Construction on the new parkade structure was put on hold due to the pandemic, but it is substantially finished.