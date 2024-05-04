If you want to amp up your lowkey Saturday night in, look no further than Rogers Arena. Iconic rock band Pearl Jam is kicking off their world tour in Vancouver tonight, and tickets are still up for grabs.

Ticketmaster has many tickets available for the band’s first concert tonight at Roger’s Arena, starting from $208 per person. Tickets are also available for their Monday concert on May 6 at the same price.

The Rogers Arena concerts may be Canadian fans’ best shot at rocking out to some of Pearl Jam’s iconic tunes, as Vancouver is currently the only Canadian city listed on their world tour.

Pearl Jam is touring the world to perform hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. The rockers will perform in venues in Canada, the US, the UK, and more.

Starting at noon today, the band’s event poster and merchandise will be available for purchase by eager fans. There are even some Pearl Jam Canucks jerseys up for grabs.

If tonight’s concert doesn’t work for you, don’t give up hope completely. The band will have one more night in Vancouver on Monday, May 6.

When: May 4 and 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver