EventsNewsConcerts

Pearl Jam kicks off world tour in Vancouver tonight and you can still grab tickets

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
May 4 2024, 5:25 pm
Pearl Jam kicks off world tour in Vancouver tonight and you can still grab tickets
@pearljam/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Turn It Up!

Thu, May 2, 7:30pm

Turn It Up!

Choose-Day

Tue, May 7, 7:30pm

Choose-Day

Date Night

Wed, May 8, 7:30pm

Date Night

Camp What’s-It-Called

Thu, May 16, 7:30pm

Camp What’s-It-Called

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you want to amp up your lowkey Saturday night in, look no further than Rogers Arena. Iconic rock band Pearl Jam is kicking off their world tour in Vancouver tonight, and tickets are still up for grabs.

Ticketmaster has many tickets available for the band’s first concert tonight at Roger’s Arena, starting from $208 per person. Tickets are also available for their Monday concert on May 6 at the same price.

pearl jam tickets

ticketmaster.ca

The Rogers Arena concerts may be Canadian fans’ best shot at rocking out to some of Pearl Jam’s iconic tunes, as Vancouver is currently the only Canadian city listed on their world tour.

Pearl Jam is touring the world to perform hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. The rockers will perform in venues in Canada, the US, the UK, and more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam)

Starting at noon today, the band’s event poster and merchandise will be available for purchase by eager fans. There are even some Pearl Jam Canucks jerseys up for grabs.

If tonight’s concert doesn’t work for you, don’t give up hope completely. The band will have one more night in Vancouver on Monday, May 6.

Pearl Jam: Dark Matter World Tour

When: May 4 and 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ Listed
+ News
+ Concerts

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop