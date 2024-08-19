Pay parking coming to Port Moody's brewery row next month

Folks driving to visit Port Moody’s Brewers Row and other popular destinations around the city will need to budget a little extra for parking starting next month.

Port Moody is getting rid of free parking at Rocky Point and implementing paid parking on September 16. Signs have been posted around the Rocky Point parking lot reminding people of the change.

The waterfront park in Port Moody is popular with folks seeking some nature as well as those visiting the Murray Street breweries, affectionately known as Brewers Row. It’s home to bustling patios belonging to Yellow Dog Brewing, Moody Ales & Co, Parkside Brewery, Rewind Beer Co., Twin Sales Brewing, as well as restaurants and Rocky Point Ice Cream.

We knew this change was coming after council decided in late 2023 to add paid parking to some of the busiest sites in the city.

The City of Port Moody confirms on its website that it’s implementing paid parking in late Summer 2024 at the following locations:

Rocky Point Park parking lots (no change to Boat Launch pass system)

Esplanade Avenue from Rocky Point Park to Murray Street

Murray Street from Columbia Street to the 2900 block (Rocky Point off-leash dog park excluded)

Suter Brook Village — Capilano Road from Morrissey Road to the start of the bridge over Suter Brook Creek, Morrissey Road from Murray Street to Capilano Road, and Suter Brook Way; and Ungless Way from Noons Creek Drive to Guildford Way.

“The City is implementing paid parking at these locations to regulate parking space usage. The goal is to have improved turnover of parking spaces, which leads to better availability for incoming users and less time spent by drivers searching for spots,” the City said.

Fees for parking at Rocky Point Park and Brewer’s Row in the summer high season will be $2.50 per hour. In winter, that will decrease to $1.50 per hour. There will be a maximum parking length of four hours.