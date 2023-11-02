From free to fee: Pay parking is coming to Port Moody

Heads up, Metro Vancouver: pay parking is coming to Port Moody as early as next summer.

According to City Council, it will help alleviate parking congestion and ensure that there are more available spots for those who need them.

The change comes after a council meeting on Tuesday, October 17, where the Port Moody City Council voted 6-1 in favour of introducing a pay-parking model.

Some of the most crowded spots in PoMo will have mandatory parking meters.

Popular spots, such as Rocky Point Park and the city’s recreation complex and shopping centre, are some of the city’s busiest free parking zones, but change is on the horizon.

Port Moody residents are debating online whether the city is ready to pay for parking.

Some residents agree that it will generate revenue for the city, while others don’t see a point in the change.

One Reddit user, swedev1, said it should have been done years ago.

Another Reddit user refuted it, saying that it won’t help out the city revenue as much as people think.

The council used "Brewers Row," which hosts many of the city's breweries, such as Yellow Dog Brewing, as an example explaining how many people will park there for extended periods or overnight. These are the seven locations on the docket for pay parking: Ogden Point Rocky Point Park

Esplanade Avenue from Rocky Point Park to Murray Street

Murray Street from Columbia to William Street

Ungless Way from Noons Creek Drive to Guildford Way

Morrisey Street and Suter Brook Way

According to city engineer Jeff Moi, there have been talks about implementing pay parking as far back as 2003.

The changes are expected to be implemented before Summer 2024.

