PattyPass gets you half-priced burgers from the best joints around Vancouver
If you’ve been wanting to go for a burger crawl around the city, now is the time.
The PattyPass, a curated burger deal from the folks behind The Real Beef Buddies, is back and is offering 50% off burgers from 13 spots around the city.
The Real Beef Buddies are a group of burger lovers and experts who aim to support and highlight local burger spots by sharing them with the community.
View this post on Instagram
The PattyPass is a yearly pass booklet featuring some of The Real Beef Buddies’ favourite burgers around town. By purchasing one of the booklets, you’ll get one half-priced burg from all 13 of the spots listed.
The deal is good from May 1 to August 31.
- You might also like:
- Vancouver's highly anticipated curry competition returns next week
- An award-winning gelato shop just opened a new location in downtown Vancouver
- 15 egg-cellent places to find tasty Easter treats in Vancouver
Participating burger joints this year include:
- Between 2 Buns
- Blaze Gourmet Burgers
- Burgerland
- The Cannibal Cafe
- DICED
- Downlow Burgers
- El Guapo
- Fable Diner
- Fable Diner & Bar
- The Gull
- Popina Canteen
- Pourhouse
- Wally’s Burgers
There are also vegetarian options available from most of these locations.
As an added incentive, $1 from every PattyPass sold will go to the Vancouver Food Bank.
Presales for the pass go live on April 19 and there will be a launch party happening on April 28 featuring a secret menu and a bunch of prizes.
We can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than eating our way through the city’s best burgers.
PattyPass by The Real Beef Buddies
When: May 1 to August 31
Available online through their website