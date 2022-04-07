FoodFood EventsSpecials & Deals

PattyPass gets you half-priced burgers from the best joints around Vancouver

Apr 7 2022, 10:10 pm
PattyPass gets you half-priced burgers from the best joints around Vancouver
If you’ve been wanting to go for a burger crawl around the city, now is the time.

The PattyPass, a curated burger deal from the folks behind The Real Beef Buddies, is back and is offering 50% off burgers from 13 spots around the city.

The Real Beef Buddies are a group of burger lovers and experts who aim to support and highlight local burger spots by sharing them with the community.

The PattyPass is a yearly pass booklet featuring some of The Real Beef Buddies’ favourite burgers around town. By purchasing one of the booklets, you’ll get one half-priced burg from all 13 of the spots listed.

The deal is good from May 1 to August 31.

Participating burger joints this year include:

  • Between 2 Buns
  • Blaze Gourmet Burgers
  • Burgerland
  • The Cannibal Cafe
  • DICED
  • Downlow Burgers
  • El Guapo
  • Fable Diner
  • Fable Diner & Bar
  • The Gull
  • Popina Canteen
  • Pourhouse
  • Wally’s Burgers

There are also vegetarian options available from most of these locations.

As an added incentive, $1 from every PattyPass sold will go to the Vancouver Food Bank.

Presales for the pass go live on April 19 and there will be a launch party happening on April 28 featuring a secret menu and a bunch of prizes.

We can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than eating our way through the city’s best burgers.

PattyPass by The Real Beef Buddies

When: May 1 to August 31
Available online through their website

Instagram

