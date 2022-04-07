If you’ve been wanting to go for a burger crawl around the city, now is the time.

The PattyPass, a curated burger deal from the folks behind The Real Beef Buddies, is back and is offering 50% off burgers from 13 spots around the city.

The Real Beef Buddies are a group of burger lovers and experts who aim to support and highlight local burger spots by sharing them with the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Beef Buddies (@the.real.beef.buddies)

The PattyPass is a yearly pass booklet featuring some of The Real Beef Buddies’ favourite burgers around town. By purchasing one of the booklets, you’ll get one half-priced burg from all 13 of the spots listed.

The deal is good from May 1 to August 31.

Participating burger joints this year include:

Between 2 Buns

Blaze Gourmet Burgers

Burgerland

The Cannibal Cafe

DICED

Downlow Burgers

El Guapo

Fable Diner

Fable Diner & Bar

The Gull

Popina Canteen

Pourhouse

Wally’s Burgers

There are also vegetarian options available from most of these locations.

As an added incentive, $1 from every PattyPass sold will go to the Vancouver Food Bank.

Presales for the pass go live on April 19 and there will be a launch party happening on April 28 featuring a secret menu and a bunch of prizes.

We can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than eating our way through the city’s best burgers.

PattyPass by The Real Beef Buddies

When: May 1 to August 31

Available online through their website

Instagram