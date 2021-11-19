Here are some of the best shots of last night's partial lunar eclipse (PHOTOS)

Last night, the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years dazzled Canadian skies.
According to NASA, the eclipse lasted a staggering three hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. At its peak, 98% of the moon was enveloped by the earth’s shadow.
Our natural satellite took on a faint, coppery glow that, combined with the uneclipsed sliver of yellow, created a breathtaking “Japanese Lantern Effect.”
If you missed the celestial spectacle, you’re out of luck for quite some time: the next time a lunar eclipse will surpass the length of last night is on February 9, 2669.
Luckily for those who chose a good night’s sleep over a bit of moon-gazing, Canadians were out in full force to capture last night’s partial lunar eclipse.
Check out some of the best shots of the night below.
This partial lunar #eclipse was taken in downtown Toronto. The forecast was cloudy this morning, but luckily got chances to see the eclipse in between clouds.
Credit Felix Zai on November 19, 2021 Toronto, Ontario, Canada pic.twitter.com/BjC4nDxhJ5
— Domenico (@AvatarDomy2) November 19, 2021
Took a shot at making a Timelapse of the moon during a portion of eclipse tonight. #yyc #yycskies #EclipseLunar #LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/WVmzLZNHuK
— Maple Bacon Photography (@MapleBaconPhoto) November 19, 2021
Almost missed the actual eclipse (red moon) 😅 here’s before and after 👍🏼 #LunarEclipse #LunarEclipse2021 #lunar #calgary #yyc pic.twitter.com/JBshKj7qDR
— Elton Lui (@lui_elton) November 19, 2021
Although the sky was a little hazy on November 19, we were still able to observe and photograph the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. Here are a few photos of the Blood Moon taken from south Calgary. @CBCEyeopener @SkyNewsMagazine #2021LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/V6OlwlmfIq
— Astrogeo (@astrogeo) November 19, 2021