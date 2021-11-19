NewsWeatherCanadaCuratedOutdoors

Here are some of the best shots of last night's partial lunar eclipse (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Nov 19 2021, 7:35 pm
Here are some of the best shots of last night's partial lunar eclipse (PHOTOS)
@liron_gertsman_photography/iNSTAGRAM

Last night, the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years dazzled Canadian skies.

According to NASA, the eclipse lasted a staggering three hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. At its peak, 98% of the moon was enveloped by the earth’s shadow.

Our natural satellite took on a faint, coppery glow that, combined with the uneclipsed sliver of yellow, created a breathtaking “Japanese Lantern Effect.”

If you missed the celestial spectacle, you’re out of luck for quite some time: the next time a lunar eclipse will surpass the length of last night is on February 9, 2669.

Luckily for those who chose a good night’s sleep over a bit of moon-gazing, Canadians were out in full force to capture last night’s partial lunar eclipse.

Check out some of the best shots of the night below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aflah Zikar (@thisisaflah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨sara✨ (@sarashutter)

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Weather
+ Canada
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT