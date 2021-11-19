Cypress Mountain is opening for skiing and snowboarding this weekend

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Cypress Mountain has announced that it will be open for the 2021/2022 season beginning Friday, November 19.

Operations will be limited for the opening week as crews work to open more terrain.

A statement from Cypress suggests that despite heavy rainfall, snow grooming efforts have been highly successful.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, the Easy Rider Quad Chair will be available for downhill skiers and snowboarders.

The Rental Shop and Big Bear Sports will be open, and Cypress is reminding visitors to not forget about their Passholder discounts. The Gold Medal Cafe will also be open for anyone looking to get a coffee or a snack.

“In our Nordic Area, unfortunately we do not have quite enough snow to open the Cross Country Ski or Snowshoe trails but we will have Snow Tubing at Gnarly’s Tube Park on Saturday and Sunday for 10am, 12pm, 2pm sessions. Please book your tickets online to secure your spots as limited tickets will be available,” said a statement from Russell Chamberlain, Cypress Mountain President and General Manager.

More terrain will be opened up to visitors as their crews make more snow, and when more natural snow falls.

While Cypress Mountain has implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for employees, guests do not have to show proof of vaccination. Face masks are recommended.

Pre-booking tickets are required this season, which can be picked up at the new ticket pickup boxes. It works sort of the same way as a movie theatre, you just scan a QR code on-site and your tickets will print out. Season passes can also be issued from these boxes.

You can find more information on the Cypress Mountain website.