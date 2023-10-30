Bieksa and Tanev share awkward Canucks Heritage Classic memories

No team has had a worse experience with outdoor games than the Vancouver Canucks.

For starters, their lone “outdoor” game was played indoors.

The 2014 Heritage Classic was an awkward experience all around.

Instead of being played against a rival, the Canucks played the Ottawa Senators. With rain in the forecast, it was held at BC Place on March 2, 2014, with the roof closed.

But the game is best remembered for those who didn’t play.

Head coach John Tortorella famously benched Roberto Luongo for the game, with rookie backup goalie Eddie Lack playing in his place.

It would be the last game Luongo ever played for the Canucks, as he was traded two days later.

“I’m just here to play, man,” Luongo told reporters at the time. “I don’t want to start going through this whole thing again.”

The Canucks lost 4-2, with fans calling for Luongo all game.

“[Luongo is] the best goalie this franchise has had and he’s been having a really good year, too. I was told to play and just tried to make the best of it,” Lack said after the game.

Former Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev played in that game, and so did Kevin Bieksa. So of course Bieksa brought it up on the broadcast when speaking to his former teammate prior to Sunday’s Heritage Classic in Edmonton.

What a question from Kevin Bieksa 😂 🎥: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/xizULImMhL — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) October 29, 2023

“Tanny, your first Heritage Classic we played together,” Bieksa began. “This one’s going to be a little bit different for you. So how does it feel so far, other than the fact that your starting goalie is going to play tonight?”

The question had Tanev and everyone on the Sportsnet panel laughing.

“Yeah, Lu didn’t start and got traded, and I think everyone else got traded after,” said the 33-year-old defenceman, who is in his fourth season with the Calgary Flames. “The vibes here are a lot better than the one we played in I think. Just actually being outside, as you said before, Battle of Alberta. It’s definitely a totally different atmosphere, I think, than the one we played in.”

Luongo hasn’t chimed on social media yet, but Lack has.

No Christmas present for Juice. https://t.co/RtLXMPeDus — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) October 30, 2023

It remains to be seen if the Canucks will ever play in a truly outdoor game.

The Seattle Kraken is hosting the Winter Classic this season at T-Mobile Park on January 1. That was a game many thought the Canucks would play in someday, but the NHL instead picked the Vegas Golden Knights as their opponent.