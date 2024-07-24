“Pure greed”: Parking lot price in Metro Vancouver doubles in six years

Six years was all it took for the price of parking to double in one Metro Vancouver lot.

A Reddit user recently shared images taken of an Impark lot with a monthly parking sign near a SkyTrain station. The Redditor said one photo they shared was of a 2018 Google Street View, which showed secure underground parking for a month costing $55.

However, when they passed by the lot just last week, located on the corner of 4th and Carnarvon streets next to the Columbia Skytrain station in New Westminster, they took a photo of the updated price.

Today, monthly parking at the same location costs $110.

The Redditor captioned the post, “Inflation in two pictures.”

Since sharing the photos earlier this week, many other Reddit users have criticized Impart.

“This is pure greed,” one person wrote.

“This is gouging,” another person said.

Through the Google Street View tool, Daily Hive was able to see that parking fees have incrementally increased over the years.

While monthly parking cost $55 in 2018, Google Street View shows that in 2019, it increased to $60, then to $70 in 2021, and to $110 in 2024.

2018

2019

2021

2024

Reddit users also defended the price increase, saying drivers are paying for the convenience of the Skytrain and argued $110 was a bargain.

“They could easily charge $160,” one person said.

Another person added that they trust the company has a “valid reason” to price parking the way it has, but “The speed of the increase just gave me a little bit of whiplash.”

“100% in four years is not unremarkable; I guess you could argue it was underpriced in 2018,” they added.

Daily Hive has reached out to Impark for more information but has not received a response in time for the deadline. If a response is received, this article will be updated.