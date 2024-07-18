Vancouver beachgoers puzzled by parking price disparity

A tale of buyer beware is being shared online after someone figured out that the price to park depends on the app at a busy Vancouver beach.

Amanda Avall had also only recently learned this, and shared a photo from a friend to the Kitsilano Community Group on Facebook Wednesday, getting a lot of reaction from others who were shocked by the price differences.

The photo shows a breakdown of the prices depending on if you use the ZipBy, ParkMobile, Honk, PayByPhone, or the Passport app, all of which are listed on the new signs at Spanish Banks for drivers to use to pay at the EasyPark-run lot.

Spanish Banks used to be free parking, the last remaining beach parking lot to have no charge in Vancouver, but beachgoers now have to pay $1 per hour during the peak season.

“Wait, am I the only one learning this now? Are you saying the price isn’t set per lot, that it varies according to how you pay?” someone shared under the photo.

Daily Hive has been able to verify the prices do differ and reached out to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation for an explanation.

While it operates the app itself, it does link to the PayByPhone feature within the City’s website.

“The Spanish Banks parking lot, among other Park Board-owned lots, is managed by EasyPark. Customers have the option to pay by credit card at the on-site meters or use third-party apps, including Zipby, PayByPhone, Honk Mobile, or Park Mobile,” the board said.

“The hourly parking rate for the Spanish Banks lot is set at $1 for all methods of payment. Additionally, PayByPhone charges customers a service charge of $0.50, which is not absorbed by the Park Board. For example, 5 hours of parking will cost $5.50,” it added.

While it has ruffled some feathers online, the information about the fees is posted on the company’s website.

“PayByPhone implements service fees to cover payment processing and overhead costs, crucial for our operational sustainability. Some parking operators cover these charges for their patrons. In certain cases, service fees include SMS notifications for opted-in users, covering mobile network costs. Rest assured, all fees are approved collaboratively with the city or parking operator,”

Someone on the Facebook group shared that they nearly got dinged for those service fees at another location.

“FYI Honk Mobile is at Costco downtown and has a service fee. 0.50 per transaction.

Also, I suggest turning off text reminders for the city parking meters (PayByPhone) if you don’t want to pay the per text fee. Your app will remind you.”

According to Avail, bringing up the price differences has led many people to have a closer look at the apps themselves.

“There have been some really interesting comments in another group. [People] are mentioning different apps allow them different allowances for time as well,” she told Daily Hive.

What do you think of this payment situation? Let us know in the comments.