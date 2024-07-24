Flyer beats up his own bag to fit into Flair Airlines sizer

A man flying out of Vancouver was caught on video becoming increasingly frustrated over Flair Airlines baggage rules.

At the beginning of the video, the man can be seen repeatedly stomping on his bag and swiftly tossing it into the personal baggage sizers.

Despite trying to push the bag into the sizer, a Flair Airlines staff member can be seen shaking his head, seemingly to suggest that the bag is not small enough.

The video has been shared on TikTok and has been seen more than 700 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

While most of the comments supported the couple and criticized the airline’s strict baggage policy, dimensions for personal items, carry-on, and checked bags can be found on the Flair Airline site.

One personal bag is the only item a Flair passenger can bring on board for free, but the airline says it must be able to be stored in the seat in front of the passenger.

“Be sure to measure your personal item before arriving at the airport,” the site advises. “Bags above the specified measurements and weight are considered a carry-on bag and will be subject to a fee.”

Personal bags must be 6 in x 13 in x 17 in and under 15.5 lbs.

Flair told Daily Hive it had seen the video and is “sorry that our staff member had to endure the frustration of this passenger while he tried to assist him.”

Flair explained bags are sized because “every bag inevitably leads to higher costs for our customers.”

“Our baggage sizers are there to provide standardized, consistent service for all our guests. As the video shows, our agent did his best to assist while maintaining calm professionalism,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flair airlines (@flairairlines)



Flair said it aims to offer low fares and bags that are too large “slow down boarding, add weight to the aircraft, and require more fuel to be loaded to the aircraft, all of which leads to higher costs for airfares.”

“While it may be frustrating for some, most of our customers choose Flair because we do all we can to keep our fares low so customers can travel more,” the airline added.