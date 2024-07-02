Suspended 500 meters above Cultus Lake, my feet dangled in mid-air as I held on for dear life while parasailing for the first time. Watching the rope from the boat grow longer and the distance between me and the captain widen, I was torn between anxiety and awe.

Kicking off summer with a trip to Cultus Lake is my favourite tradition — soaking up the sun, jumping into the water off the pier, and this year, adding an exhilarating aerial twist to the mix: parasailing.

Parasailing is a marine activity in which a person is towed behind a boat while attached to a specially designed parachute.

Cultus Lake Marina, which says it’s the largest water sports rental fleet in Canada, launched parasailing at the start of June.

On weekdays, it costs $150 per person, and on weekends, it costs $179. Discounts are applied for early birds and larger groups. People looking to try out the parasail can ride single, tandem, or as a triple flight with a combination of children and adults.

“The exhilarating eight to 10-minute experience brings guests up to 500 feet in the air and offers views of the Fraser Valley and Cascade Mountains,” Cultus Lake Marina said in a statement.

Be sure to reserve at least a day in advance to secure your spot, or try your luck as a walk-in guest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultus Lake Marina (@cultuslakemarina)

The experience

Captained by a seasoned boater from Florida at the helm, we were expertly guided by him onto the boat and given clear instructions on what to do and expect.

As the boat set off, the “captain-in-training” harnessed me securely, reassuring me that the tightness of the straps was for my safety.

As the captain explained the process, the realization dawned on me: Holy cow, you’re about to be way up in the sky.

While I don’t have a particular fear of heights, the prospect of being lifted 500 meters above with nothing but water below was a tad terrifying.

But the experience itself was nothing short of exhilarating.

Once airborne, any initial fears gave way to sheer amazement as I glided peacefully through the air, not once worried that I would fall. I even let go of the handles and swayed my arms in the sky, enjoying the breeze.

The height of the parasail ranges, as the captain brings you higher and lower, between 500 and 300 meters into the clear blue sky.

The panoramic views of Cultus Lake and its surrounding greenery were breathtaking — I couldn’t get enough of how beautiful it all looked from above.

For someone who grew up diving into these waters every summer, experiencing the lake from this new perspective was incredibly special. I was surprised to find myself wishing the ride could last longer, wanting to soak in every moment and capture every detail.

Fortunately, the team at Cultus Lake Marina outfitted us with GoPros to capture every bit of our anxiety, excitement, and stunning views.

When the boat gradually brought us back to reality, I felt a sense of pride for pushing through with the experience despite my initial apprehension.

Parasailing at Cultus Lake Marina blends fun, thrills, and relaxation into one soaring high activity worth trying at least once.

The Marina also offers a range of other water-based activities, such as jet skiing, paddle boarding, and boat rentals, in case being airborne isn’t your vibe.

Their parasailing experience comes a year after the rental company launched hydro flights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultus Lake Marina (@cultuslakemarina)

The verdict

The staff are accommodating and welcoming, making any activity feel like a breeze. I would definitely go back and try it again.

I also recommend going on a weekday if possible, as the lake tends to be less crowded with boat traffic. This way the parasail has free range of where it goes. Would you try parasailing? Let us know below.

Daily Hive was hosted by Cultus Lake Marina.