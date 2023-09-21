IKEA Hej Days kicks off tomorrow in Canada with daily food deals
Hej Days is returning, and IKEA has some delicious plans for the occasion.
“Get ready to say “hej” to all kinds of fun and great savings during Hej Days, a celebration of all things IKEA!” the popular store stated on its website.
Hej Days is happening from September 22 to 25.
In addition to extra savings at the store (like 15% off home accessories), there will also be some amazing food deals at everyone’s favourite cafeteria. We love all the great food at this famous Swedish “restaurant.”
Here are the food deals happening during Hej Days.
September 22
BOGO free meatball plate
September 23 and 24
$2 Breakfast
September 25
20% off Haddock and Fries
This is all to celebrate 80 years of innovation, design and Swedishness.
IKEA Family members can also save 50% on IKEA services like parcel, doorstep, and in-home delivery to valid shipping addresses in Canada.