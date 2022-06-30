Insta-fave lifestyle brand Parachute launches Nordstrom pop-ups

Parachute is coming to Nordstrom.

The California-based homewares brand, best known for their linen and percale sheet blends, as well as cozy robes, decor and more, is the latest lifestyle company to be featured at [email protected] across Canada and the US.

The move marks Parachute’s first-ever major home and decor collab, which brings their products to Nordstrom’s Vancouver and Toronto stores as well as online.

Fans of the brand can find an assortment of their best items, curated by both founder Ariel Kaye, as well as Nordstrom VP of Creative Projects and Home Olivia Kim.

“I’m so happy to be a part of [email protected], introducing Parachute to new customers in a unique and engaging way,” says Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO of Parachute.

“This partnership has been a long time in the making and we are thrilled to work with Nordstrom on their first foray into home decor… The pop-in experience is beautiful and we can’t wait to see how shoppers make themselves at home across North America,” she added.