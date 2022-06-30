Fashion & BeautyCuratedHome Decor

Insta-fave lifestyle brand Parachute launches Nordstrom pop-ups

Jun 30 2022, 8:57 pm
Parachute is coming to Nordstrom.

The California-based homewares brand, best known for their linen and percale sheet blends, as well as cozy robes, decor and more, is the latest lifestyle company to be featured at [email protected] across Canada and the US.

The move marks Parachute’s first-ever major home and decor collab, which brings their products to Nordstrom’s Vancouver and Toronto stores as well as online.

Parachute’s popular homeware items are now available at [email protected] through August.

Fans of the brand can find an assortment of their best items, curated by both founder Ariel Kaye, as well as Nordstrom VP of Creative Projects and Home Olivia Kim.

Parachute is seen at [email protected]

“I’m so happy to be a part of [email protected], introducing Parachute to new customers in a unique and engaging way,” says Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO of Parachute.

The shop includes a curated selection of lifestyle products from Parachute, as well as complimentary lifestyle brands like Courant and Hario Coffee.

“This partnership has been a long time in the making and we are thrilled to work with Nordstrom on their first foray into home decor… The pop-in experience is beautiful and we can’t wait to see how shoppers make themselves at home across North America,” she added.

The company is best known for their various bed sheet offerings, which is the core of Parachute’s brand.

All the cult faves will be stocked, like their linen bedding and robes, as well as a selection of other home items from chic tech company Courant, Hario Coffee, appliance brand Kexi, as well as candles from UK-based The Wild Botanist, and sustainable toy and baby company Wee Gallery.
The company, which launched as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand in 2014, is best known for their unique percale blend sheets. The cozy, crisp blend is made from 100% Egyptian cotton.

Parachute also makes towels.

In recent months, their Turkish Cotton and Waffle Robes have become essentials for the Instagram demo.

A Parachute robe is seen at the pop-up.

Their classic and soft rib towels also aren’t to be missed.

“We are excited to bring the world of Parachute to Nordstrom and introduce their cozy home essentials to our customers,” says Olivia Kim, VP of Creative Projects and Home at Nordstrom, to Daily Hive.

“Our goal is to help our customers look good and feel their best, and that includes their homes – we love that the brand is rooted in comfort, but also in style and design. We’re excited to bring the experience to life in stores and online, giving our customers the opportunity to transform their most personal and favourite spaces with the some of our favourite Parachute pieces,” the Seattle-based executive also said.

Olivia Kim has overseen a slew of popular brand collaborations for the [email protected] space over the years, working with companies like Everlane, Allbirds shoes, Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop and more.

The pop-up is on now through August 21 at Nordstrom’s in CF Pacific Center in Vancouver and CF Toronto Eaton Center.

