New Everlane location to open in University Village this summer

Everlane is making its way to the University Village this summer, settling itself in between Athleta and Aveda.

The company, which has a large focus on inclusivity, environmentalism, and human rights, will be making the shopping destination their eighth brick-and-mortar store.

Everlane’s arrival marks yet another sustainably focused opening at U Village, following the opening of Reformation, Faherty, and Glassbaby.

The store is currently hiring for several positions and is slated to open at the end of June.