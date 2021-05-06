New Everlane location to open in University Village this summer

NewsShoppingCurated

Alyssa Therrien
May 6 2021, 11:00 am
Everlane is making its way to the University Village this summer, settling itself in between Athleta and Aveda.

The company, which has a large focus on inclusivity, environmentalism, and human rights, will be making the shopping destination their eighth brick-and-mortar store.

 

Everlane’s arrival marks yet another sustainably focused opening at U Village, following the opening of Reformation, Faherty, and Glassbaby.

The store is currently hiring for several positions and is slated to open at the end of June.

