Pro-Palestine rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery (PHOTOS)
May 23 2021, 12:58 pm
A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 22 in a show of solidarity with people in Palestine.
The rally and vigil, organized in part by the Palestinian Youth Movement, was intended to commemorate the lives lost in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict and demand change.
The event began at 6 pm with a vigil at the Vancouver Art Galley before protestors marched to the US Consulate on W Pender Street.