Pro-Palestine rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery (PHOTOS)

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
May 23 2021, 12:58 pm
Donovan Mahoney

A large crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 22 in a show of solidarity with people in Palestine.

The rally and vigil, organized in part by the Palestinian Youth Movement, was intended to commemorate the lives lost in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict and demand change.

The event began at 6 pm with a vigil at the Vancouver Art Galley before protestors marched to the US Consulate on W Pender Street.

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

Donovan Mahoney

