Here's why people are posting blue squares on Instagram
May 22 2021, 11:30 am
Instagram was awash with blue squares this week as users across the world took a stand against anti-Semitism.
The social media campaign, known as #BlueOutFriday, was launched after a reported rise in anti-Semitic incidents spurred by the Israel-Gaza conflict.
As of May 22, more than 12,300 Instagram posts have been shared with the hashtag as users stood in solidarity with the Jewish community.
According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) there have been “numerous” anti-Semitic incidents recorded around in Canada and the world since clashes erupted last month.
“The perpetrators of these attacks deliberately targeted Jewish institutions in order to express their anger towards Israel,” the non-profit wrote.
