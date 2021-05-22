Here's why people are posting blue squares on Instagram

Instagram was awash with blue squares this week as users across the world took a stand against anti-Semitism.

The social media campaign, known as #BlueOutFriday, was launched after a reported rise in anti-Semitic incidents spurred by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

As of May 22, more than 12,300 Instagram posts have been shared with the hashtag as users stood in solidarity with the Jewish community.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) there have been “numerous” anti-Semitic incidents recorded around in Canada and the world since clashes erupted last month.

“The perpetrators of these attacks deliberately targeted Jewish institutions in order to express their anger towards Israel,” the non-profit wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕵𝖊𝖜𝖎𝖘𝖍 𝕭𝖗𝖊𝖆𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕹𝖊𝖜𝖘 (@jewishbreakingnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Ezra Photo (@blakeezraphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rapaport (@michaelrapaport)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zibby Owens (@zibbyowens)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Freedman (@samfreedman1)