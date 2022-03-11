A wild warehouse sale at Toronto outfitter OVO can revamp your wardrobe for warmer months ahead without breaking the bank.

Offering up to 80% off all clothes for a limited time, chic Canadians will want to get there before all the best stuff is picked from the racks.

October’s Very Own, known more commonly as OVO, was established in 2008 by Drake in collaboration with Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib to offer outerwear, fleece, t-shirts, headwear, accessories, footwear, and more. They even have some stylish options for kids, if you want to bring the whole family.

Vancouver’s sale looks like it’ll be worth lining up for, taking place at the Convention Centre’s East Ballroom from March 9 to 13.

From Wednesday to Friday, hype beasts can visit the sale from 10 am 9 pm. Hours are a little different on weekends, open 10 am to 7 pm on Saturday, and 10 am 6 pm on Sunday.

Known for their sleek streetwear and waterproof puffer jackets, OVO has stores all over the world, from Tokyo to New York.

Tons of stars have been photographed wearing their designs, including the Great One, Wayne Gretzky.

OVO is heavily inspired by retro aesthetics, often selling pieces with classic Mickey Mouse designs, chunky and colourful shoes, and compact bags that’ll remind you of 90s fashion.

Their heritage collection pays its respects to OVO’s home country, covered in Canadian flags while remaining modern and fun.

And their jackets are warm and sleek enough to get on sale, then break out next winter.

OVO Warehouse Sale

Date: March 9 to13, 2022

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm Wednesday to Friday; 10 am to 7 pm on Saturday; 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver