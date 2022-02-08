Canada Goose launches new collaboration inspired by '90s basketball

Canada Goose is entering the basketball sphere.

Ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the Canadian fashion and outerwear brand announced it’s coming out with a new basketball-inspired collaboration with footwear designer Salehe Bembury.

The line includes four products: the Concord Fleece, Expedition Parka, Tundra Bib, and Signal Vest.

“Salehe Bembury is one of the world’s most innovative designers of today and we are excited to work with him as this year’s design partner for the NBA All-Star 2022,” said Woody Blackford, executive vice president of product for Canada Goose. “Our NBA partnership has opened the door to bold new interpretations of the Canada Goose brand. This capsule combines the quality and function that Canada Goose is renowned for with the cultural richness of the NBA and Salehe’s boundless design approach.”

“The NBA significantly influenced my interest in design. Growing up watching games with my dad and loving everything about ’90’s basketball culture, from the ’94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince,” said Bembury. “The ’90s were a time of fashion exploration, and that ethos is what I believe Canada Goose, the NBA, and I have captured with this collection.”

The line’s products range from a manufacturer’s suggested retail of CAD$695 for the Concord Fleece to CAD$1,895 for the Expedition Parka.

The collection is set to hit shelves on February 11, with both the Expedition Parka and Concord Fleece being made available to all of the NBA’s 2022 All-Stars.