You can save up to 80% on luxury apparel at a Vancouver boutique sale this weekend

Over the past two years, many of us have dreamt about socializing, events, and even the smallest opportunities to wear clothes (other than sweatpants) that remind us of the beauty of fashion.

Things are finally looking up as capacity limits for organized events and personal gatherings in BC have been dropped. But a return to busy social calendars means our wardrobes will, naturally, need a refresh.

Max Mara’s Granville Street boutique is presenting a way for us to do just that — without going over our budgets for the month. With the help of Vestis Fashion Group, the store is hosting an aptly named Last Call sale on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26, with out-of-this-world discounts.

Anyone hoping to invest in gorgeous, Italian-crafted pieces by the luxury fashion label Max Mara will not want to miss this two-day-only sale event. The brand’s boutique at Granville and 14th Avenue is offering an impressive 80% off statement pieces and timeless basics from its fall/winter collections.

Everything from Max Mara’s tailored suits to cozy knits, chic outerwear, and coats will be on sale — the kind of wardrobe essentials that you’ll have for years to come. These are pieces you’ll never tire of styling, whether for days at the office or brunch get-togethers with friends.

The discounts, however, don’t end at 80% because you can save an extra 10% when you purchase five sale items or more. (If we needed an incentive to shop, which we don’t, this would be it.) There’s just one thing: this add-on discount applies to the lowest-priced item you’re buying.

Some exceptions may apply, so it’s certainly worth checking out the additional details in-store. Wait. Did we mention that footwear will also be discounted during the sale? You can upgrade your luxury sneaker or boot collection along with beautiful apparel.

As with many fashion sale events, it’s advisable to arrive early to shop the best selection of garments and footwear on offer. The Granville Street boutique will be opening its doors at 9 am on Friday and 10 am on Saturday, making it easy to stop by for a spot of retail therapy on your lunch break or day off.

At the sale, remember to ask an associate for details about Max Mara’s email list. By signing up at the checkout in-store, you’ll receive a gift with your purchase of items in the spring/summer collection. This offer applies to your next store visit at any Max Mara or Weekend Max Mara Vancouver boutique — until March 10.

You can find out more details about the aforementioned promotion, the sale in general, and get a glimpse of even more Max Mara gems at vestisfashion.com.

When: Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26

Time:

Friday: 9 am to 6:30 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Max Mara — 3025 Granville Street (14th Avenue and Granville), Vancouver

Phone: 604-257-2350

Price: Free admission