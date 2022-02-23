Benkei Hime, a design and fashion bubble tea cafe, is coming to Canada as it plans to open its very first North American store in Toronto.

The new specialty store is set to open at the Toronto Eaton Centre this weekend, and they plan to offer a ton of limited-edition bubble tea flavours and custom accessories special to the city.

“From bubble tea to design to clothing, we want to create a space for creativity — connecting our artists and culture in Asia with our new North American flagship,” said the brand.

While you’re shopping around, looking at their streetwear styles, their endless merch, and more, sip on their many bubble tea creations.

Their menu includes flavours like their crepe cake milk tea, Oreo grey milk tea, peach marshmallow milk tea, triple creme brule milk tea, and so much more.

Customers can find the new store on the lower level of the mall, right beside Steve Madden, starting February 26.

Benkei Hime

Address: Toronto Eaton Centre – 220 Yonge Street

Instagram | Website