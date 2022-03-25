Drake's OVO brand is opening its second Vancouver location (PHOTOS)
The trendy brand created by Drake, October’s Very Own, is opening its second Vancouver location in Metropolis at Metrotown this summer.
There’s already one OVO store in Vancouver on Robson Street, and now the Ontario-born brand is spreading its roots across BC.
The new Burnaby shop will be on the second floor of Metropolis at Metrotown, across from Sephora.
When it opens, shoppers can look forward to fresh new collections from out east.
OVO X ROOTS / FW2020
Featuring Ross Rebagliati
Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist pic.twitter.com/cT352KwkDG
— October’s Very Own (@welcomeOVO) October 30, 2020
Most of them focus on Canadian heritage or pop culture, collaborating with other designers to make motifs like the Roots beaver more stylish. They love celebrating national pride, and it’s a huge part of what makes them stand out in the nationwide fashion scene.
You’ll also see a lot of Disney characters with edgy touches on OVO pieces, but they’re usually comfy and wearable, inspired by luxury street fashion.
OVO® / SHERWOOD™ HOCKEY
Fall/Winter 2021
OVO® has partnered with Canadian
Hockey Brand SHERWOOD™
on a limited capsule collection.
In-store and online⁰
12:00pm local time
12.17.2021 pic.twitter.com/NUGMInxWeZ
— October’s Very Own (@welcomeOVO) December 16, 2021
At this point, there’s nothing on their website to confirm the new store.
Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to OVO and Metrotown for comment.