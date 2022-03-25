NewsFashion & Beauty

Drake's OVO brand is opening its second Vancouver location (PHOTOS)

The trendy brand created by Drake, October’s Very Own, is opening its second Vancouver location in Metropolis at Metrotown this summer.

There’s already one OVO store in Vancouver on Robson Street, and now the Ontario-born brand is spreading its roots across BC.

The new Burnaby shop will be on the second floor of Metropolis at Metrotown, across from Sephora. 

When it opens, shoppers can look forward to fresh new collections from out east. 

Most of them focus on Canadian heritage or pop culture, collaborating with other designers to make motifs like the Roots beaver more stylish. They love celebrating national pride, and it’s a huge part of what makes them stand out in the nationwide fashion scene.

You’ll also see a lot of Disney characters with edgy touches on OVO pieces, but they’re usually comfy and wearable, inspired by luxury street fashion.


At this point, there’s nothing on their website to confirm the new store.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to OVO and Metrotown for comment.

