Overpass crash closes Highway 99 southbound in Delta

Megan Devlin
Dec 28 2023, 9:04 pm
Overpass crash closes Highway 99 southbound in Delta
DriveBC is alerting the public about a vehicle incident at a Highway 99 overpass in Delta that’s snarling traffic through the area.

Photos from the scene show the cab of a transport truck near the 112th Street overpass surrounded by emergency vehicles. A huge piece of metal appears wedged between the highway and the bridge, tearing up some of the asphalt.

Video from the highway also shows a car with some damage pulled over at the side of the road.

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 are currently closed, and the overpass is shut too.

DriveBC doesn’t have an estimated time of reopening yet, though it says crews are on scene and assessing damage.

Kris Clark with the BC RCMP couldn’t share many details, but confirmed police are investigating.

“The investigation is in the early stages and efforts are underway to reroute traffic due to closures caused by the crash,” he said.

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting recommends drivers use Highway 10 or Highway 17 as alternate routes to travel south from Surrey into Delta.

The incident comes two weeks after BC officials announced tougher penalties for truck companies whose vehicles slam into overpasses, after a rash of truck-into-overpass collisions in the region.

“There simply is no excuse for a truck to crash into a bridge or an overpass,” Transport Minister Rob Fleming said during a December 14 news conference. “If it happens, there will be more severe consequences.”

The rules take effect next June. At that time, if a truck crashes into an overpass, its company’s entire fleet will be grounded while a safety investigation takes place. Fines for over-height vehicles and over-height loads will also increase to just under $600.

News of Thursday’s collision was quickly shared on social media, with one user on Reddit joking it’s time to reset the meter for days without truck-into-overpass crashes in the Lower Mainland.

Delta residents also expressed frustration that another infrastructure crash was impacting their community.

