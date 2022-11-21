15 over-the-top experiences that make unforgettable holiday gifts

Want to wow someone special this holiday season? Splurge on one of these over-the-top experiences.

Skiing & Hotel Package*

Give the gift of much-needed R&R with a getaway to the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. The $1,000 package includes three nights in a two-bedroom villa, Ski Day Lift Tickets for four people for two days, and access to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs. Soaking in the hot pools when it’s cold outside is the ideal way to melt away aches, pains, and stress (package must be booked by phone).

Supercar Driving Experience

Drivers, start your engines! Put your favourite automobile aficionado behind the wheel of a Ferrari, a Porsche, and other luxury supercars with Scenic Rush. The company offers unforgettable spring/summer driving adventures — the one-hour Dream Car Exotic Driving Experience ($395), the three-hour Sea to Sky Exotic Driving Experience ($795), the seven-hour Whistler Exotic Driving Experience ($1,695) — along with the spectacular three-hour Glen Valley Exotic Driving Experience ($795) in autumn/winter.

Dinosaur Show*

In terms of over-the-top experiences, it doesn’t get much huger than dinosaurs. Following in the creative footsteps of family favourites such as E.T. and Jurassic World, A Dinosaur Tale tells the story of two eighth graders who must send some time-travelling dinosaurs back through a wormhole to where — and when — they belong. This live-action adventure takes over Massey Theatre in New Westminster on March 18 and 19, 2023. Tickets range from $20 to $30.

Helicopter Tour & Wine Tasting

Treat the oenophile on your holiday list to a one-hour helicopter tour and a private two-hour wine tasting with Phantom Creek Estates in the Okanagan. The flight soars high above the Similkameen Valley and the southern half of the Okanagan Valley, allowing for awe-inspiring views. Prices for the helicopter tour and tasting start at $475 per person.

Christmas Spirit

It’s hard to imagine anything more festive than Tinseltown. Running from November 18 to December 30 at the Vancouver Alpen Club, this Christmas pop-up bar promises trees, tinsel, tunes, tasty tipples, and more — enough to transform even a Grinch (with a heart three sizes too small) into a jolly old elf. Ugly Christmas sweaters aren’t mandatory, but they are strongly recommended. Each 90-minute visit is $19 per person.

Seafood Tower

When it comes to over-the-top experiences in Vancouver restos, nothing beats indulging in a spectacular tower of oysters, tiger prawns, snow crab, and more. Riley’s may be a relative newcomer on the local dining scene, but the restaurant’s chilled seafood towers have been making waves. The mouth-watering towers range from the Grand ($139) to the Deluxe ($198) to the King ($269), and all three include a definite “wow” factor.

Airport Lounge Access

Give the gift of an escape from the hustle and bustle of a typical airport — especially during the hectic holiday season — with a Plaza Premium Lounge pass. Each three-hour visit to a Plaza Premium Lounge features comfy seating, unlimited food and drinks, and complimentary newspapers and magazines. Some lounges around the world also have Wi-Fi, showers, resting areas, workstations, and more. The 5-Visit Pass Canada ($151 US) and the 10-Visit Pass Canada ($288 US) both make perfect gifts for weary wanderers and tired travellers.

Luxury Fly & Drive Experience

Zerosa is known for renting luxury and exotic cars, including a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder ($2,495 per night) and a Ferrari 488 Spyder ($2,995 per night). SKY Helicopters has a stellar reputation for doing breathtaking tours such as the North Shore and Sea to Sky ($549 per person) and the Champagne Flight Over Vancouver ($649 to $1,199 per couple). Now the two companies are teaming up to offer the Luxury Fly and Drive Experience ($4,795). This unparalleled adventure includes a 24-hour Lamborghini rental and a 90-minute private helicopter tour, complete with a gourmet lunch in the backcountry — and some jaw-dropping photo ops.

Kaiseki Set Menu

Anyone who appreciates Japanese fine dining is sure to enjoy one of the Kaiseki set menus at Miku. The waterfront restaurant always dazzles with its superlative sushi, and these meticulously prepared multi-course dinners kick things up a notch. The Waterfront Kaiseki is $120, while the Miku Kaiseki is $165, with optional sake pairings for $65.

Broadway Show

Anyone who loves live theatre is sure to appreciate the gift of tickets to a big touring show. In 2023, Broadway Across Canada is presenting a whole string of crowd-pleasers at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre:

Fiddler on the Roof (January 17 to 22, 2023) features timeless songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

Anastasia (March 7 to 12, 2023) adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia into an epic adventure about finding home, family, and love.

Pretty Woman: The Musical (March 29 to April 2, 2023) takes the feel-good rom-com movie and turns it into a lighthearted musical romp.

Cats (May 23 to 28, 2023) has been seen by more than 73 million people around the world since its premiere in 1981. This beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical originally ran for 21 years in London and 18 years in New York.

Disney’s Aladdin (July 25 to 30, 2023) is overflowing with comedy, magic, and spectacle, just like the beloved Disney movie it’s based on.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (September 12 to 17, 2023) follows the rise to fame of the legendary quintet, best known for hits such as “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”

Skiing

Treat your favourite snow bunny or ski bum to some quality time on the slopes with an Epic Pass. It gives unlimited access to prime powder destinations such as Whistler Blackcomb and Vail, along with limited access to popular spots like Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Fernie Alpine Resort. Don’t wait before purchasing: the $899 US price tag increases on November 20.

Cocktails

Hawksworth may be best known for its contemporary West Coast cuisine, but the award-winning restaurant is no slouch in the cocktail category, either. Don your fanciest duds, then treat someone special to drinks in the elegant lounge, with its leather banquettes and granite bar. You and your holiday date can’t go wrong with classic negronis, martinis, or daiquiris.

Immersive Multimedia Experience

Any amateur historian would welcome the chance to travel back 3,000 years to ancient Egypt and explore King Tutankamun’s tomb and burial chamber — virtually, at least. On until January 8 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, National Geographic’s cinematic immersive exhibition uses the power of multimedia to whisk visitors into the heart of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries ever. Tickets to Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience range from $23.99 to $93.99.

Sexy Seminar

Why not treat a sexy someone to a titillating but informative evening? The Art of Loving is known mainly as a great place to buy sex toys, but the welcoming and inclusive store also hosts sex seminars on topics such as Know Your Erotic Mind ($30; December 5). Private seminars for groups of eight or more can also be booked, including How to Have a Great Orgasm ($240).

Three Full Days of Rugby

Anyone who likes watching fast-paced seven-a-side rugby — or just dressing up in goofy costumes and cheering a lot — is sure to enjoy the Canada Sevens. For the first time, the event has been expanded to three days, to incorporate the women’s tournament as well as the men’s. All the action happens at BC Place from March 3 to 5, 2023. Tickets start at $149.