Canada Sevens to become three-day event at BC Place in 2023

Vancouver’s stop on the World Rugby Sevens Series will be bigger than ever in 2023.

Canada Sevens will be a three-day event for the first time, taking place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5. All previous Vancouver tournaments have been two-day events, since the inaugural Canada Sevens at BC Place in 2016.

The annual tournament at BC Place is expanding to include men’s and women’s tournaments. Canada Women’s Sevens was previously held as a separate event in Langford on Vancouver Island.

Canada Sevens organizers say that fans will be provided “flexible ticket options” in the coming months, given the expanded format.

A full roster of teams has been confirmed for the 2023 season by World Rugby, including high-profile rugby countries like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Fiji.

“We are delighted to confirm we will be hosting a combined Women’s and Men’s HSBC Canada Sevens event in Vancouver in 2023,” said Jamie Levchuk, Interim CEO and Managing Director, Revenue and Fan Engagement, Rugby Canada. “We have strived to provide an equal platform for the Women’s and Men’s games and we’re excited to welcome the best Women’s and Men’s Sevens teams in the world to BC Place for a three-day event on 3-5 March, 2023.

“We would like to acknowledge the City of Langford for being such an incredible host of our HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens since 2015. Langford remains the home of Rugby Canada and we look forward to continuing hosting international events at Starlight Stadium in the future.”

Rugby Canada was able to successfully host tournaments in Vancouver each of the last two years (September 2021 and April 2022), despite complications caused due to the pandemic. The last time it hosted a tournament in March was in 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic.