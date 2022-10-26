This is when people put up their Christmas decorations in each province

There’s always that neighbour on the block that throws up Christmas decorations right after Halloween, and now you can see when each province tends to start decorating for the holidays.

A survey of 1,000 Canadians across the country has shed light on when people start to throw up their Christmas decor and whether or not they buy real or artificial trees.

According to Time2Play, Manitoba gets into the holiday spirit before any other province, with Manitobans busting out their Christmas decorations 4.3 weeks ahead of Christmas Day.

Saskatchewan residents came in a close second, decorating 4.2 weeks in advance, while Prince Edward Islanders decorate exactly four weeks early.

New Brunswick decorates 3.8 weeks in advance and Newfoundland and Labrador comes in right behind at 3.7 weeks.

Alberta and Nova Scotia both pull out their Christmas decorations 3.5 weeks ahead of the holiday, while residents of Quebec decorate their homes in time for the Christmas holiday 3.4 weeks in advance.

British Columbians get the mistletoe and Christmas lights out 3.2 weeks ahead of Christmas.

The province that is late to the game is Ontario, where they put out decorations exactly three weeks before the big day.

Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon were not accounted for due to insufficient amounts of data.

When it came to Canadian’s thoughts on whether stores put up decorations too early, 64.4% of those surveyed said yes.

The report surveyed 1,000 Canadian residents across the country. The average age of respondents was 34.2 years old, and the average household income of respondents was $98,899.23.