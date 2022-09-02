4 of Vancouver’s most welcoming and inclusive shops to buy sex toys

Nothing kills the mood faster than shopping for sex toys in a sketchy store on the wrong side of town. Instead, head to one of the city’s four best places to make delightfully naughty purchases.

Honey Gifts

If you’re seeking top-notch sex toys, naughty board games and va-va-voom lingerie, then make a beeline for Honey Gifts. The company was started by two sisters who believed that Vancouver lacked an inviting and comfortable space to shop for high-quality sex toys.

The friendly staff at both locations are ready to answer all — and we do mean all — of your questions about the products on display. Don’t be shy about asking “What does an electro-stim toy do?” “What’s the best way to clean this?” or even “What the heck is this thing?” Plus, the stores encourage you to be curious and explore by offering a unique policy: “Please do touch the merchandise.”

Need an online order in a hurry? Same-day delivery is available for certain parts of Metro Vancouver.

Address: 3448 Cambie Street; 350 Water Street

Instagram: @honeygifts_van

Womyns’ Ware

Womyns’ Ware is all about celebrating women’s sexuality and empowering women — but absolutely everyone, from all across the gender spectrum, is welcome in this bright and airy sex-positive store. Several staff members are always available to share information, advice and honest opinions about the wide array of high-quality products for sale: vibrators, lubricants, harnesses, restraints and more. Womyns’ Ware has been around since 1995, and over the years they have definitely figured out how to take the shame out of shopping for sex toys and turn the whole experience into a joyful one.

If you choose to purchase online, you don’t need to worry about what your nosy neighbours may think. Each package comes wrapped in plain brown paper, with no logo and just a small return address.

Address: 896 Commercial Drive

Instagram: @womynsware

The Art of Loving

Kegel balls and clamps and corsets, oh my! In addition to selling high-quality sex toys, accessories, lingerie, books and DVDs, The Art of Loving also displays works by erotic artists and sponsors sex-positive festivals. Plus, the store hosts educational seminars with titillating titles such as “Hot Sex with Cannabis,” “How to Have a Great Orgasm” and “Giving Good Head.” Since 2002, this bright, aesthetically pleasing shop has helped thousands of customers to find (and figure out how to use) the perfect sex toy for them.

When you make a purchase online from The Art of Loving, the item is shipped in plain packaging with a discreet “TAOL” in the return address instead of the store’s full name.

Address: 369 West Broadway

Instagram: @theartof.loving

Little Sister’s Book & Art Emporium

A mainstay of the LGBTQIA+ community since 1983, Little Sister’s Book & Art Emporium sells books, of course — check out titles such as 101 Things to Do with a Vibrator by Marisa Bennett and A Lover’s Pinch: A Cultural History of Sadomasochism by Peter Tupper — as well as a huge assortment of high-quality sex toys for all genders. The store also carries transgender supplies, including binders and packers.

Little Sister’s may be best known for fighting censorship, in their long court battle with the Canada Border Services Agency, but the store has also survived far more literal battles. Over the years, it’s been bombed three times by anti-gay terrorists. But don’t let that fact stop you from making a foray into this delightful sex-positive shop.

Address: 1238 Davie Street

Instagram: @littlesistersca