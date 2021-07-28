69.69% of Canadians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada continues to make great progress in its immunization program, and as of July 23, the latest data shows that 26,486,245 people (69.69% of the total population), and 79.66% of the total population over 12, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 50% of Canadians are now fully vaccinated, and 57% of the population over 12 are fully vaccinated.

This number will likely increase on Friday, when the next weekly update comes in.

The data was compiled from data provided by individual health jurisdictions across the country.

Among the various vaccines reported in the findings, Pfizer-BioNTech makes up a majority of the shots that have been put into the arms of Canadians.

The Delta variant is currently leading to a COVID-19 resurgence in many parts of the world, including Canada. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to defend against the surge, according to health officials.

#COVID19 key concerns 🇨🇦: the Delta variant now makes up the majority of recent #VariantsOfConcern infections in Canada. The good news is that getting fully vaccinated provides substantial protection against VOCs, including Delta! #VaxToTheMax — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) July 28, 2021

When looking at individual provinces and territories, Yukon has the highest cumulative percentage of the population fully vaccinated, at 68.21%.

Prince Edward Island currently has the lowest cumulative percentage of the population fully vaccinated, at 36.73%.

For single doses, Newfoundland and Labrador currently lead the country, with 80.90% of their population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

You can find the full report here.