UK easing restrictions for some fully vaccinated travellers, not Canadians

The United Kingdom is relaxing rules for fully vaccinated travellers, no longer requiring them to quarantine after entering the country. Fully vaccinated Canadians, however, have been left out.

Passengers arriving from a list of amber countries who are fully vaccinated, including the USA, do not have to quarantine when travelling to England.

According to a statement from the UK government, this is part of new measures that aim to stimulate international travel.

Beginning on August 2, passengers who have been immunized in the EU with any vaccine authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), any American who has been vaccinated with a shot approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and those inoculated under the Swiss vaccination program, will be able to travel to England without quarantining. Travellers will not need to take a day-8 test on arrival either.

Travellers from these places will still need to complete a pre-departure examination and provide a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in England.

Anyone vaccinated in the USA also needs to provide proof of residency.

From 2 August, passengers who are fully vaccinated from the US and European countries (currently excludes arrivals from France) will be able to travel from Amber countries to England without quarantine. We are also restarting international cruises. Find out more👇 — Department for Transport (@transportgovuk) July 28, 2021

There’s currently no indication why fully vaccinated travellers from Canada were left out of the initial plans, especially considering Canada is currently in a more stable position than the US in its fight against COVIDV-19.

Daily Hive has reached out to Health Canada and UK government for comment.