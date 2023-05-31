Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood isn’t exactly known for being cheap, whether you’re paying for a five-dollar cup of coffee or a $20 million home.

This makes affordable spots to eat that much more valuable, including Simply Sushi, a Japanese spot on Broadway and Blenheim, near Alma.

Dished was directed to this gem by a local and we may not have spotted it otherwise — its unassuming storefront seems to blend in with its surroundings.

However, one step inside will show you that Simply Sushi is something special.

Four tables, a variety of charming decorations, and an authentic sushi bar make up this small shop.

This is the kind of place that personally replies to all of its Google reviews.

If you know, you know.

Simply Sushi is run by a married couple: the husband is a sushi chef and the wife handles the back room.

Their sweet disposition and excellent customer service immediately made us feel at home.

Despite its tiny kitchen, the menu is extensive: you’ll find all the standards, such as rolls and sashimi, teriyaki and donburi, and even a selection of udon and soba soups.

Choosing a dish was no easy feat, but we decided to go with the tried and true regular combo, which featured a California roll and assorted nigiri, including salmon, tuna, and chopped scallops.

Despite there being only two staff members, our meal came quickly, and its portion was very generous, with big pieces of fish and a cup of green tea.

While the California roll was on par with other sushi shops in the city, the nigiri was something special, with tender cuts of seafood and soft, well-seasoned rice.

The standout was the chopped scallop roll, which was creamy and impressively fresh-tasting.

Though we would’ve liked to order more on the menu, the bento boxes and udon soup on our fellow diners’ plates looked just as appetizing.

You can tell that the owners put their heart and soul into this small sushi stop, both in the quality of the food and the kind words they shared with regulars who came in for pickup orders during our stay.

Being a sushi connoisseur in the city is a full-time job, and if you’re on the hunt for the perfect piece of sashimi you’re sure to be satisfied at Simply Sushi.

Simply Sushi Bar

Address: 3309 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-7181