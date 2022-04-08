The weekend is officially here, so sit back, relax, and enjoy what Netflix Canada has to offer.

The streaming service has an extensive slate of brand new shows and movies for your weekend viewing pleasures.

From a tragic romance to a film following two teenage metalheads that School of Rock fans could definitely be into, the streaming service has got you covered if you want to spend a lazy weekend inside.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

When immense pressure threatens a ballerina in a new lead role, she and another dancer escape into a friendship that isolates them from the real world.

In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.

At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new perpetrator, and a new mystery as the students find themselves drowning in secrets.

A secret story, an unsolved mystery, a new beginning — and spies! Settle in for a second helping of Seuss-inspired fun and epic adventure.

After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a brokenhearted teen begins to believe that he’s sending her signs from beyond the grave.

For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.

Mismatched hero duo Wild Tiger and Barnaby lead the way in keeping the peace and getting sponsors as heroes from around the world enter the fray.

On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.

Amalie is elated when her dance crew is selected to compete in Paris but becomes distracted when she reunites with her estranged mother.

Comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while travelling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.

Jokes and improv take centre stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.

Life hangs in the balance after Marta’s operation, with true love just within reach. But can the heart prevail against old secrets — and fickle fate?