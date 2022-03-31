New month, new productions!

Spring is officially here, and the start of a new month (and season) means some brand new movies and TV shows to catch filming right here in Vancouver. From movies on location to your favourite series, these cast and crew are hard at work to bring you some new binge-worthy creations for 2022 that you don’t want to miss!

Here are 14 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this April.

Cruel Summer – Season 2

Cruel Summer began filming in the Metro Vancouver area for its second season this past month and will continue into April. The series is set in the ’90s in Texas and tells the story of two young girls — popular girl Kate, who mysteriously goes missing, and social outcast Jeanette, who suddenly takes her place at school. Previously, the series was filmed in Dallas, Texas, but production moved to Richmond for season two. Cruel Summer will be filming in the city until sometime in August.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

I wonder what TV series is filming at Rydell High School (aka Van Tech)? Feb 16-19, 2022@WhatsFilming @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/7QnEqVzly5 — Jennie Yuen (@jennieyuen) February 18, 2022

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is filming in the Vancouver area this month through June. Being called the prequel to the classic musical Grease, the 10-episode musical series will be set four years before the original. From the pink ladies to Van Tech being transformed into Rydell High, the new series will give you all those nostalgic Grease vibes you’ve been missing!

Blockbuster – Season 1

Another blast from the past, Netflix’s Blockbuster is currently filming in Vancouver this April. The new comedy series will be set in the last standing Blockbuster store in the US, and stars none other than actor and comedian Randall Park. Blockbuster will be on location in the city until sometime in May.

The Flash – Season 8

The Flash will continue filming in the city for its eighth season with production wrapping up sometime in late April. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Chesapeake Shores – Season 6

Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores is in Vancouver this month to film for its sixth season. The series follows single mother Abby O’Brien, a divorced career woman from NYC who abruptly moves back to her small hometown. Starring as Abby is BC native Meghan Ory. Unfortunately, Jesse Metcalfe, who played Abby’s high school sweetheart, Trace Riley, will not be returning for season six.

Snowpiercer – Season 4

Back again for its fourth season, Snowpiercer will be filming in Vancouver this month through August. The drama series is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth, who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world that is now frozen. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane is filming in the Vancouver area until the end of April for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades. Season two is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until June for its sixth season.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit medical drama show. Starring Freddie Highmore as Shaun, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. Production for the fifth season will continue into April.

The Night Agent – Season 1

Another Netflix series on location in Vancouver is The Night Agent. The political drama series is filming in the city this April, with production expected to wrap by June. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in the lead roles, The Night Agent is based on the best-selling 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area since September and production will continue into April for its second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

Charmed – Season 4

The CW’s Charmed is on location in Vancouver to film for its fourth season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who suddenly figure out they are very powerful witches. Charmed has been filming in Metro Vancouver since October and production is expected to finish this April.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. The series stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on Earth and takes on the identity of a doctor. Resident Alien will wrap up filming for its second season this April.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is filming for its fourth season this April and production is scheduled to wrap up mid-month. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.