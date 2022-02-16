Ottawa police can now arrest truck convoy protesters blocking streets

Ottawa police have issued a notice to “Freedom Convoy” protesters in the nation’s capital that if they don’t leave, they may be arrested.

The police service released the warning on Wednesday in an attempt to quell the demonstrations that have occupied the city’s downtown core for weeks.

“You must leave the area now,” stated Ottawa police in the notice. “Anyone blocking streets or assisting others in blocking streets are committing a criminal offence, and you may be arrested.”

Local law enforcement has been authorized to carry out these arrests under the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked on Monday. This is specifically under the measure that allows the federal government to control and prohibit unlawful public assemblies, including blockades.

In addition, police are also allowed to seize vehicles that are a part of the protests.

“The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property, and you are causing businesses to close,” added the notice. “That is mischief under the Criminal Code.”

Some organizations have denounced the expanded powers the government has under the law. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says the federal government has not met the threshold necessary to invoke the Act.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair reiterated that these measures are being implemented with care and consideration.

“Let me assure everyone watching here today that the measures that we brought forward are targeted, temporary and proportionate to the threat that exists in our country,” said Blair.

Minister of Justice David Lametti also added that all actions under the Emergencies Act must comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, a “necessary safeguard” that’s in place.

Lametti says the House of Commons and Senate will soon have the opportunity to debate and vote on the emergency declaration.