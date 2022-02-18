Ottawa police arrest 70 protesters in move to end "Freedom Convoy" occupation

Ottawa police have arrested 70 protesters so far in their efforts to end the “Freedom Convoy” occupation that has paralyzed the city for weeks.

Interim Chief Steve Bell provided updates on the ongoing situation in a press conference Friday afternoon.

“They have been charged with multiple various offences, including mischief,” said Bell of the arrested protesters.

What you are seeing are Public Order Units in a line formation. Protestors are continuously being told to leave, or they face arrest.

You will see the line slowly moving forward to give people who want to leave the opportunity to do so.

#ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/5hUo9NuuNi — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022



He added that police began arresting key individuals who were responsible for organizing the unlawful demonstrations last night.

Two organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy were charged Friday morning. Tamara Lich and Christopher Barber are set to appear in court today. Another organizing member, far-right protester Pat King, has also been reportedly arrested. No charges have been reported as of Friday afternoon.

Enforcement was focused on Nicholas Street, where officers found a large presence of demonstrators. Some protesters surrendered and were arrested, according to an Ottawa police tweet Friday morning.

Bell says police then focussed their efforts on clearing the intersection of Rideau and Sussex Street.

“Work is underway by the City of Ottawa to remediate and clean up the area that we’ve gained back today,” he said.

The interim chief also addressed the reports of children present in the crowds, saying that they’re working continuously with Children’s Aid to ensure safety and security. He implores parents to get their kids out of harm’s way.

The police have been authorized to make arrests under the never-before-used Emergencies Act that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked earlier this week.

“Without the authorities that have been provided to us through these pieces of legislation, we wouldn’t be able to be doing the work we are today,” said Bell.

One police officer has suffered a minor injury, which has been treated, according to the interim police chief.