Far-right "Freedom Convoy" organizer reportedly arrested by Ottawa police

A far-right “Freedom Convoy” organizing member, has reportedly been arrested by Ottawa police.

Pat King, who has gained attention online for his racist and white supremacist videos, posted live footage of the arrest on his Facebook page on Friday. King appears to be sitting in a car as police approach him.

“You’re under arrest, sir,” says the police officer.

“For what?” asks King.

The officer lists the offences: for counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police and counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order.

King says he’d like to get his lawyer on the phone as the officer asks him to step out of the vehicle.

“I’m being arrested, will talk to you guys soon,” says King.

Two other organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy were charged Friday morning. Tamara Lich and Christopher Barber are set to appear in court today.

This comes a day after King went live on Facebook and spewed racist remarks at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh while calling out NDP MP Charlie Angus for bringing up his name in the House of Commons.

“You sit there and stand by a minister who will not stand with his own people, who’s actually deemed a terrorist in his own country,” said King.

The far-right organizer launched a new fundraising campaign for the convoy earlier this week.