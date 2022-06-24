You may know and love Legends Haul for the incredible selection of local goods you can order from it.

The grocery delivery service is one of the best places to purchase the service’s brand of grub and other local maker’s items. It hauls all around the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, and beyond.

But now, Legends Haul has actually launched something you can flock to yourself — a hot dog stand — and we are pretty pumped about it.

The Wagyu beef hot dog stand can be found at The Shipyards every Wednesday starting June 29 from lunch until late, The Polygon every Thursday from 3 pm until late, and Lonsdale Quay every Friday to Sunday from lunch until late.

The Legends Haul hot dog stand offers 100% Wagyu hot dogs, fresh-made local buns, and awesome gourmet toppings, including the Essentials by Legends Chimichurri, charred jalapeño ranch, green goddess sauce, and Everything Bagel Crumb.

We’re also told there will be some really fun add-on options like rad relish and cornflakes available.

Be sure to pop by this new destination for a hot dog the next time you spot it.

Please note this coming Sunday, June 26, the cart can be found at The Shipyards for the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.