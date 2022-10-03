Orcas and humpback whale fight in Georgia Strait (VIDEO)

Some whale watchers witnessed a clash between a group of orcas and a humpback whale between Vancouver Island and mainland BC recently.

In a video posted to YouTube by the Pacific Whale Watching Association, the orcas are seen breaching at the surface while the humpback waves one of its fins above the water.

“Whale watchers look on as orcas, humpback whale clash in tense Salish Sea encounter,” the video is captioned.

The orcas are apparently transients, and the humpback whale is known as Hydra.

The video was shared by Gary Neumann with Prince of Whales, a whale-watching outfit that operates out of Vancouver, Victoria, and Telegraph Cove. Daily Hive has reached out to ask for more details about what happened.