A pod of orca whales decided to join the party of five during their beach outing on BC’s Quadra Island.

Colin, Callum, Jack, Erika, and Brooke-Lynn were having a casual Sunday evening at Moulds Bay when they saw a pod of orcas coming close to the shore.

A video taken by Erika Van-Sittert shows her friend Callum heading to swim in the waters.

He rushes back out as he’s greeted by a few friendly whales just a few metres away.

Brooke-Lynn Bell, who was at the site witnessing the whole encounter, shared the exact moment they saw the orcas with the Daily Hive.

“We saw a couple [of] blows out in the distance so we got the binoculars out.”

Although they were able to see the orcas, they were still pretty far out. “Maybe like 30 minutes later we heard some blows, [we] turned around and they were right there!” she said.

Bell says they couldn’t believe how big they were and the “beautiful creatures” left them in awe.

“After it happened we were all in shock and just couldn’t believe that [it] just happened,” she said.

The group reminisced about the special experience right after it happened. “We were pretty high on life.”

Now, the quintet is planning on getting matching tattoos to remember the moment.