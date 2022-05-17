What's open and closed this Victoria Day long weekend in Vancouver

Were you wondering what might be open on Victoria Day? Well we’ve got some answers.

For the first time in what feels like forever, Victoria Day might actually feel like the unofficial kickoff to what should be an exciting summer of recovery, and while it’s a stat holiday, there are some spots that will still be open.

It obviously also means you might get to sleep in, but what if you wanted to grab a cup of coffee, or a bottle of wine, or maybe even have a bite in honour of Queen Victoria?

We’ve compiled a helpful list of some places that will still be open on Victoria Day.

Grocery and convenience stores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Canadian Superstore (@realcanadiansuperstore)

The following stores will all be open but hours may vary by location:

If you just need a quick snack, 7-Eleven is open 24/7 365 days a year.

Some independent neighbourhood grocers will likely also be open.

Shopping malls

If you wanted to spend the stat holiday shopping till you drop, nearly all the major shopping centres across Metro Vancouver will be open. Again, hours will vary by location:

If you need to pick up a bottle of wine, BC Liquor Stores has you covered.

Most locations will be open from 11 am to 6 pm, but you can search up your location of choice here.

Most private liquor store locations will also be open, but you may want to check the website of your establishment as many have changed hours during the pandemic.

Coffee options

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Wong (@aluciex)

Even though it’s a stat you may still need to show up to work which means you will need a coffee.

Or you may just want coffee regardless. A couple shops already have info on Victoria Day hours.

Starbucks

Most Starbucks locations will be open on Victoria Day. Check out the Starbucks store locator to check if the location closest to you is open.

JJ Bean

There are a few JJ Bean locations that operate with different hours on holidays.

JJ Bean Alberni – Open 7 am to 6 pm on holidays

JJ Bean False Creek – Open 7 am to 7 pm on holidays

JJ Bean Powell – Open 7 am to 6 pm on holidays

JJ Bean Dollarton – Open 7 am to 5 pm on holidays

JJ Bean Suter Brook – Open 7 am to 6 pm on holidays

Every other location is open with regular hours with the exception of the Big Bend, CBC Plaza, Dunsmuir and Woodward’s locations which are closed.

Breka Bakery

Breka has various locations across Vancouver, and every location is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TransLink (@translink)

TransLink operates all year round holiday or not. The only difference is that service is reduced, so your route may be a little slower.

You might just need to plan ahead to make sure you’re not waiting at your stop for too long.

Other things to note

As per usual stat holiday guidelines, government offices, banks, and libraries will be closed on Monday.

Too bad drinking in parks doesn’t start till June 3.