Canadians' interest in European travel up nearly 2,000% since 2021

After more than two years of lockdowns, travel advisories, and border closures, Canadians are once again taking to the sky.

Travel insurance quotes for European destinations have risen nearly 2,000% year-over-year, according to data from insurance company RATESDOTCA.

The United Kingdom was the most popular destination for Canadians, having experienced a 1,832% increase in travel insurance quotes in Q1 2022 compared to the same time in 2021.

The second-most sought-after vacation spot was Portugal, followed by France. Though it came fourth, Italy saw the most drastic increase in interest year-over-year, at 2,933%. Spain rounded out the top five, followed by Germany, Ireland, Greece, Turkey, and Switzerland.