BC Ferries adds 110 extra sailings over the May long weekend

As many people try to escape for the May long weekend, BC Ferries has added dozens of sailings to help ease delays.

In a release, the corporation says it “has recently hired approximately 500 employees to support increased service levels and recruitment continues.”

Between May 19 and 24, BC Ferries is scheduling 110 extra sailings on the most popular routes linking Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Vancouver – Victoria route:

74 extra sailings on the most popular route Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay, including 6 am sailings on May 19, 20, 21, and 24.

West Vancouver – Nanaimo and Sunshine Coast routes:

25 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route

11 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route

According to BC Ferries, the busiest travel times for the long weekend are generally leaving Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals Thursday and Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Monday afternoon is usually the most popular time for people to return from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

It is recommended to make a reservation for long weekend travel, especially if you’re travelling on one of the busier routes.

BC Ferries is also out with some long weekend facts:

Over the course of this weekend, BC Ferries will operate approximately 2,400 sailings to get travellers to their destination; that’s approximately 19,200 nautical miles, the driving distance from Vancouver to Halifax and back twice

Over 300,000 passengers and 100,000 vehicles will be transported from Thursday to Monday

Over 20,000 burgers, 5,000 bowls of ice cream and 21,000 cups of coffee will be served

For the most up-to-date travel information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter.