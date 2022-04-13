What's open and closed around Vancouver on Easter weekend 2022

It’s almost Easter weekend, which means we are in for some long-awaited springtime fun.

While some shops and services will be closed, many businesses will remain open between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

These grocery stores, malls, and community attractions will be open, so you can get what you need all weekend long.

Malls

Most malls will remain open over the Easter long weekend, but holiday hours will be in place at some, so make sure you check their websites before you go.

Metrotown: Friday, April 15: 11 am – 7 pm

CF Pacific Centre Mall: Friday, April 15: 11 am – 7 pm

Park Royal: Friday, April 15: 11 am – 5 pm

The Amazing Brentwood: Friday, April 15: 10 am – 7 pm

Coquitlam Centre: Friday, April 15: 11 am – 6 pm

Guildford Town Centre: Friday, April 15: 11 am – 7 pm

Tsawwassen Mills: Friday, April 15: 11 am – 7 pm

City Square: Friday, April 15: 12 pm – 5 pm | Sunday: Majority of retailers closed

Most buses are running, as is the SkyTrain and SeaBus. Check the schedule ahead of time to be sure you’re aware of the first and last departures of the day.

Grocery stores

It’ll be regular hours at most grocery stores in Vancouver, but a few are changing their opening and closing times over the holiday weekend.

Liquor stores

There’s nothing like a breezy afternoon drink on the holidays, and you might want to prepare. BCL stores will be open and ready for business on easter weekend.

BC Liquor stores: Friday, April 15: 9:30 am – 9 pm | Monday: 11 am – 6 pm

Pharmacies

You can still get your trip to the pharmacy done during the holidays. Hours vary depending on the store occasionally, so call ahead of time to make sure staff will be at the counter when you show up.

Safeway: Friday, April 15 – Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm | Monday: 9 am – 8 pm

Save-On-Foods: Sunday, April 17: 7 am – 6 pm

London Drugs: Friday, April 15: 10 am – 9 pm

Shoppers Drug Mart: Friday, April 15: 10 am – 6 pm

Attractions

Cineplex movie theatres: regular hours

Science World: regular hours

Here’s what’s closed:

TransLink’s West Coast Express Friday, April 15: All routes closed Monday, April 18: Trains 1, 3, and 5 will operate westbound and eastbound service Trains 2 and 4 will not operate

TransLink‘s Compass Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office

Canada Post: Closed on both April 15 and 18

ICBC All locations closed on April 15, 17, and 18 April 16: All ICBC driver licensing offices are closed, except: Surrey — Guildford. Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Vancouver — Royal Centre. Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Burnaby — Metrotown. Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Richmond — Lansdowne Centre Mall. Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Langley — Willowbrook. Hours: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Costco :

Enjoy the great outdoors, nature allowing, and have a lovely Easter weekend!