SkyTrain Millennium Line service to start later and end earlier on eastern route

It is that time of year again when seasonal changes are made to the service levels of Metro Vancouver’s public transit system.

TransLink announced relatively minor bus service changes that will mostly be in effect starting on April 18, 2022, coinciding with the end of the post-secondary school year when demand sees a decrease, and increased visitation to outdoor destinations with warmer and dryer weather now ahead.

But this time around, there will also be some permanent changes to SkyTrain Millennium Line’s operating hours on its eastern half segment, which could affect how some workers and partygoers get around in the early morning and late night hours.

The Millennium Line’s first eastbound train from Production Way-University Station to Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station will now start 40 minutes later each weekday at 5:48 am, instead of 5:10 am. The last westbound train from Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station to Lougheed Town Centre Station will be 40 minutes earlier each weekday at 1 am, instead of 1:39 am.

On Saturdays, the first eastbound train on the Millennium Line from Production Way-University Station to Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station will also begin 40 minutes later at 6:48 am, rather than at 6:08 am. The last westbound train from Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station to Lougheed Town Centre Station will depart 40 minutes earlier each day at 12:59 am, rather than 1:39 am.

And on Sundays and holidays, the first eastbound train from Production Way-University Station to Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station will begin 40 minutes later at 7:48, not 7:09 am. The last westbound train from Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station to Lougheed Town Centre Station will now be 40 minutes earlier at 11:59, no longer at 12:39 am.

The public transit authority states the Millennium Line’s service hour changes are not demand-related, but rather for logistical reasons relating to how trains are stored and deployed on the system overnight.

Trains dedicated to the Millennium Line previously stored on the elevated guideway near Production Way-University Station overnight will now be stored at the new SkyTrain operations and maintenance facility (OMC3) on Falcon Drive in Coquitlam — between Inlet Centre and Coquitlam Central stations.

OMC3’s storage yard for trains recently underwent an expansion, with three storage tracks added to provide additional storage for about 30 SkyTrain cars.

By storing the trains overnight at OMC3’s train yard instead of on the elevated guideway above Lougheed Highway, the trains can be kept in better condition longer by keeping them out of the elements. As well, it also allows for overnight maintenance to be performed on the trains and the tracks they used to occupy.

With the use of OMC3, repositioning trips at the start and end of each service day to and from Production Way-University Station will no longer be required.

TransLink states it has increased N9 NightBus service to provide passengers using this route with an alternative option. It is estimated that an average of about 35 passengers per day may be affected by the reduced Millennium Line service hours.

On the other hand, due to reduced seasonal demand, there will be decreased frequencies on No. 84 UBC/VCC-Clark due to the reduced seasonal demand, and the No. 9 Boundary/Commercial-Broadway/Grandview/Alma/UBC will start eastbound trips and end westbound trips at Alma Street instead of reaching UBC.

Seasonal routes will be reinstated for No. 179 Coquitlam Central Station/Buntzen Lake, and No. 42 Alma/Spanish Banks starting on May 21, 2022.

Increased frequencies can be expected for the following bus routes serving major public parks, attractions, and key destinations:

No. 19 Metrotown Station/Stanley Park (starting May 21, 2022)

No. 23 Main Street/Beach No. 150 Coquitlam Central Station/White Pine Beach

No. 211 Seymour/Phibbs Exchange/Burrard Station

No. 212 Deep Cove/Phibbs Exchange

No. 266 Lynn Valley/Lynn Canyon Park

No. 236 Grouse Mountain/Lonsdale Quay

No. 620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station

Bus service frequencies reaching industrial areas will be increased for the following routes:

No. 319 Scott Road Station/Newton Exchange/Scottsdale

No. 418 Kingswood/22nd Street Station

No. 501 Langley Centre/Surrey Central Station

No. 531 White Rock Centre/Willowbrook

Changes will be made to the No. 394 White Rock/King George Station express bus route to enable a better connection at Newton bus exchange. This entails moving two stops from King George Boulevard to 72nd Avenue closer to the bus exchange, which will relieve overcrowding on local routes by providing an alternative travel option between White Rock and central Surrey.

TransLink has not made any service cuts due to its revenue shortfall, which is estimated to reach $216 million in 2022 and $200 million in 2023. As of last month, overall systemwide ridership recovered to about 65% of pre-pandemic volumes, and it is forecast to further recover to 80% to 90% by late 2022.