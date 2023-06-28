What's open and closed this Canada Day in Vancouver

In Vancouver, Canada Day long weekend is filled with lots of events to check out with friends and family, but not everything will be open.

If you need some supplies for your family time, it is wise to stay up to date on what’s open and closed.

Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open on Canada Day, Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3.

Grocery, liquor stores, and pharmacies

Grocery, liquor stores and pharmacies across the city are generally open for the Canada Day long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.

Malls

The following malls are open – refer to their websites for specific hours:

Post offices

According to its website, Canada Post will not be delivering mail on Monday, July 3.

TransLink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Saturday, and you will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

“Expo and Millennium Lines will operate with extended late night hours with the last trains departing an hour later than scheduled Sunday/Holiday service. Canada Line will not be extending service,” TransLink said.

However, on Monday, buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services operate on a weekday schedule.

The West Coast Express will not be running on either day.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed from Saturday to Monday.

Entertainment and attractions

Open:

Community centres

Hours will vary depending on the community centre, so check the hours here.

Other places that are closed