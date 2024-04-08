3 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: April 8 to 14

April is full of some great foodie events, and this week is no exception.

From a boozy night out at Science World to a micro-distillery festival, here are three can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

You know what’s better than going to Science World? Going to Science World with no kids and some tasty alcoholic beverages. Watch some of the city’s most talented bartenders showcase the science behind their tastiest drinks. You’ll also enjoy some delicious food samples and witness some pretty neat science shows. Plus, you get access to all the coolness Science World has to offer.

When: April 11

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: $185

The enchanting dining service at The Westin Bayshore will run until May 11. Patrons can expect to step into a botanical oasis and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. Guests can expect spring-inspired cuisine from H Tasting Lounge, such as the Hay Smoked Game Hen for two served with a maple glaze, herb potato dumplings, and truffle soy jus alongside some picture-perfect cocktails.

When: March 8 through May 11

Where: H Tasting Lounge — The Westin Bayshore

Price: Reserve online

The Italian Culture Centre will be the home of this year’s BC Distilled Festival, which is BC’s premier micro-distillery festival. You can expect to see 200 of BC’s finest spirits, alongside some non-alcoholic versions as well. Plus, all spirits tastings are included in your ticket, and you can upgrade to get a meat or vegetarian “Charcuterie Cone,” prepared on-site by the Italian Cultural Centre

When: April 13

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $74.99

With files from Hanna McLean

