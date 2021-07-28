Uber driver has car impounded after going over double speed limit on Granville Street Bridge

An Uber driver in Vancouver has been hit with over $600 in fines, as well as a seven-day impound.

VPD Traffic Sergeant Mark Christensen shared the incident on social media on Wednesday morning. He says that the driver was going well over double the posted speed limit.

“The speed limit on Granville Street Bridge is 30 km/h,” he tweeted. “If you are doing 75 km/h you can expect a $368 fine and seven-day impound.”

Additionally, the Uber driver had no identifiers on their vehicle, which resulted in an additional $288 fine.