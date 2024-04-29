Boeser thought he lost the game for Canucks before dramatic goal



Brock Boeser was the hero for the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

He scored three goals, his first career playoff hat trick, to push Game 4 to overtime where the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 to take a 3-1 series lead.

His third goal tied the game with fewer than 10 seconds remaining in regulation. But before he saved the Canucks hopes, he thought he had ruined everything.

HAT TRICK BROCK BOESER. WE ARE HEADED TO OVERTIME! 🤯 📺: Sportsnet

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/aKh8E49v6K — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2024

“I went and got the rebound and I missed that first [one] there and I kind of thought I lost us the game for a quick second,” explained Boeser about the play during his media availability after the game.

“I just hit the post and then I was quickly thinking that there wasn’t much time and I’ve got to somehow get it out front,” he continued. “I just kind of saw an opportunity that I could jam it and just tried it and it worked.”

The goal powered a dramatic comeback that included the Predators missing an empty net just minutes before. Elias Lindholm got the game-winner just over a minute into overtime.

“A goalscorer knows — him, Pastrnak — they know the right time to shoot it,” said Rick Tocchet, himself a former 40-goal scorer in the NHL, about the goal after the game. “That’s Boes right? He’s got a really good hockey IQ to score goals. His timing is really, really good.”

Boeser has scored four of the team’s past five goals. He’s a huge reason why the Canucks won both games in Nashville.

“He just knows how to score goals, I’ll tell you that,” said J.T. Miller about his linemate after the game. “He goes to the net, he knows where to be, he’s got second stick a lot of the time and he’s got a knack for that.”

The Canucks now head back home with a chance to clinch the series. Game 5 takes place on Tuesday at 7 pm PT.