Motorist avoids disaster while driving in oncoming traffic in Surrey (VIDEO)

A person was caught on tape driving toward oncoming traffic in Surrey, BC, and was lucky to avoid disaster.

In a video shared by TikTok user @rylee_jordan, we see a white sedan travelling in one of the lanes of oncoming traffic.

As the video ends, we see cars approaching the direction the driver is travelling in, and we see the driver brake as they realize their mistake.

Finally, the camera turns back toward the scene, showing no real damage was done.

A caption on the video shares a little more insight into what happened.

“Driving on the wrong side of the road, does not realize until they’re almost head on with the traffic.”

“We honked like 20 times and they had a gap halfway through the vid to come back in but they didn’t,” said the person who took the video on Instagram.

The video was titled, “Can’t make this sh*t up,” which has led to many reactions on TikTok and Instagram.

A TikTok user commented that the incident likely occurred on Highway 15, with the person who took the video clarifying that it was where you turn off the freeway to go to Cloverdale on 176th.

Another person said, “Average Vancouver driver.”