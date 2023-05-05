Some new light has been shed on a vehicle rollover crash in Vancouver that perplexed many yesterday.

The Vancouver Police Department shared news of the rollover crash, which took place on West 49th Avenue between Ontario and Columbia streets on Thursday.

Some footage has emerged, courtesy of Vancouver’s Worst Drivers Dashcam, that sheds more light on what happened.

Someone behind the YouTube and Instagram pages told Daily Hive that the video, titled “Sir you can’t park there!” was apparently sent in by someone who obtained it from the person who owns the house, but that report is unconfirmed.

One driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, and drivers were told to avoid the area.

A few hours later, West 49th Avenue was finally open to traffic again.

#VanTraffic: W.49th Avenue is closed between Ontario and Columbia for a single vehicle rollover. The driver has been taken to hospital with injuries. Buses getting through, but drivers advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/n8wDxJo5up — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 4, 2023

Due to the nature of the image that Vancouver Police had shared, the department’s Twitter post led to lots of reaction from folks, with most wondering how the heck something like that could happen.