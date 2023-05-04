Driver taken to hospital after vehicle rollover in Vancouver

A single-vehicle rollover in Vancouver is causing some traffic problems.

West 49th Avenue has been closed between Ontario and Columbia streets following the incident.

While TransLink buses can still get through, the Vancouver Police Department warns drivers to avoid the area.

Police have also revealed that the driver has been taken to hospital with injuries but haven’t shared the extent of those injuries.

Omg….how could that happen — Wendy (@pockysharon) May 4, 2023

A picture of the incident shared on Twitter by the Vancouver Police Department has led to shock in reaction from many users.

One user said, “HOW THE F.”

Another Twitter user said, “Now how [in] the blazes could this have happened?”